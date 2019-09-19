S&R Members’ Treat shopping guide for you and your family

More than a decade ago, women did most of the grocery shopping while men worked to relax at home.

However, the trend of consumer shopping has considerably changed over the years, thanks to technology and the shift in society.

In the study conducted by Ibotta, mobile shopping app, it indicated that there is a significant increase in the number of fathers doing grocery shopping.It revealed that there is a 62% increase in grocery purchases made by millennial dads. This means that fathers between the ages of 18 and 24 tend to shop for groceries 25% more than baby boomer parents.

In this article, CDN compiled a list of items to help you out in your shopping as S&R Members’s Treat is fast approaching. This list is not only for the dads but for your kids as well!

Don’t spend much time on thinking what to get. We got it covered.

Mommies

Mommies love cooking and preparing food so we’ve pulled this one for you:

VICENZI LADY FINGER 400G -now priced at P129.00

HILAND CHOCO CHIP COOKIE DOUGH -Buy1Take 1 priced only at P199.00 on Members’ Treat

US CHOCO MOCHA MARBLE RING CAKE -Buy1Take1 priced at P329.00

Dads

For our favorite, we’ll give our dads something to drink up:

Johny Walker Black (3L ) -now priced at P3,199.00

Chamisul Soju Fresh Soju -now priced at P 349.00

Remy Martin VSOP (70cl) -now priced at P2,349.00 from P2,499

Kids

For our child we got this:

DUBBLE BUBBLE GUMBALLS -now priced at P369.00

KITKAT 10 PACK -now priced at P219.00

ORION CHOCO PIE -now priced at P289.00

Extended Family Members

Let us not forget our relatives, they might need this:

L’OREAL CD TOTAL REPAIR 25.4oz -Buy1Take1 priced at P599.00

NIVEA BAR CRÈME CARE 3/100g -Buy1Take1 priced at P299.00

WOLFBLASS BILYARA CABSAUV 750ML -Buy1Take1 priced at P499.00

