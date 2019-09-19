Chan orders strict enforcement of curfew ordinance for minors in Lapu-Lapu City

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has announced that starting tonight, September 19, they will intensify the apprehension on minors who will be violating the curfew ordinance in Lapu-Lapu City.

Chan said they have they need to strictly implement the curfew ordinance because the crimes involving minors have risen to an alarming level due to the recent cases of groups of male minors molesting female minors.

“Duha na ka minor nga mga babaye ang miduol sa akong opisina aron sa pagpangayo og tabang sa ilang gidangatan nga mga binuhatan sa mga minor. Mao nga atong hingusgan ang atong curfew ordinance.” said Chan.

(Two female minors already came to my office and sought help after they were sexually molested by male mimors. Thus, we will intensify our curfew ordinance).

All minors without a guardian who are still in the streets or alleys of the city from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. will be brought by police to the police station or to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) center and will be kept there until they are fetched by their parents or guardians.

He added that the parents of children apprehended by police three times for violating the curfew ordinance will now face appropriate charges “to teach them a lesson.”

Recently, a 13-year old girl, accompanied by his mother, sought the help of Chan after they learned that a similar case of sexual molestation that was brought to the mayor’s attention led to the speedy arrest of the suspects.

According to the mayor, they are currently working closely with the police for the arrest of the lone suspect in the case of the 13-year-old girl. /elb