Already booted out, TNT ends Terrific 12 stint with a victory over Niigata crew

MACAU—TNT wrapped up its stay in this Asian gambling haven with a resounding 99-90 victory over Niigata in the group stage of the East Asia Super League: The Terrific 12 on Thursday at Tap Seac Multisports Pavilion.

The KaTropa finished second in Group D with a 1-1 record but failed to advance to the semifinals after the Flying Leopards swept their group to claim its slot in the penultimate round of the invitational tournament.

KJ McDaniels came out strong for the KaTropa with 47 points, 17 rebounds, two steals and two blocks even as local stars Jayson Castro, Troy Rosario and McKenzie Moore sat the game out.

RR Pogoy chipped in 27 points, five rebounds and five steals for the KaTropa, who are gearing up for the PBA Governors’ Cup.

Active consultant Mark Dickel said that with his usual starters sitting the game out, it gave him a chance to put in bench players like JK Casiño and Marion Magat to get some minutes while Samboy de Leon and Almond Vosotros, who previously played in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, also got to stay on the court for an extended time.

“They haven’t played in the past conferences that much and that was my first thought,” Dickel said. “Of course we’re fortunate to have KJ with us and he makes the game that much easier.”

“We didn’t want to come away from here losing two games.”

TNT and Niigata were in a tit-for-tat match until the fourth quarter but McDaniels went on a personal 6-0 run that gave the KaTropa a 91-85 lead with 2:47 left to play.

Vosotros then drilled a three-pointer with 1:34 left for TNT’s 94-88 lead before McDaniels iced the game with a three-point play with 46.8 seconds to play.