Esports squad bared, ready for Southeast Asian Games ‘wars’

The country’s newest brand of athletic warriors have been unveiled—and they’re all ready to crank up Team Philippines’ medal machine in the 30th Southeast Asian Games later this year.

The Philippine Southeast Asian Games Esports Union (PSEU) released on Monday, September 16, 2019, the names of the 27 athletes who will comprise Sibol, the team that will represent the country in the esports event of the SEA Games, where six gold medals will be at stake.

Sibol athletes and their respective esports events include: Kenneth Jiane ‘Kenji’ Villa, Karl Gabriel ‘KarlTzy’ Nepomuceno, Carlito ‘Ribo’ Ribo, Jeniel ‘Haze’ Bata-anon, Angelo Kyle ’Pheww’ Arcangel, Allan Sancio ‘Lusty’ CastromayorandJason Rafael ’Jay’ Torculas for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang;

Mc Nicholson ‘Mc’ Villanueva, John Anthony ‘Natsumi’ Vargas, Jun ‘Bok’ Kanehara, Marvin Salvador ‘Boomy’ Rushton, Bryle Jacob ‘CML’ Alvizo, Van Jerico ‘Van’ Manalaysay and James Erice ‘Erice’ Guerra for Dota 2;

Kevin Kio ‘Gambit’ Dizon, Jeremiah ‘1717’ Camarillo, Jevan Lorenzo ’Bents’ Delos Santos, Lawrence Anthony ‘Rubixx’ Gatmaitan, Miguel Klarenz ‘Miggie’ Banaag, Bradie Ryan ‘Yats’ Velasquez and Kyle Jepherson ‘Vindiicated’ Padlan for Arena of Valor; Justin ‘NuksPH’ Santosand Caviar ’Enderr’ Acampado for Starcraft;

Dustin ‘WaningMoon’ Mangulabnan and Jacinta ‘Jia’ Dee for Hearthstone; and Andreij Hosea ‘Doujin’ Albarand Alexandre Gabrielle ‘AK’ Laverez for Tekken 7.

This year’s edition of the SEA Games will mark the first time video game players will join the hunt for gold in the biennial meet, redefining the look of the national athlete.

“Esports in the SEA Games is not just about making history; it is about building the foundation for all our young Filipinos who aspire to represent our country on a world stage. The athletes of Sibol are not just pioneers, they are our country’s pride,” said Al Panlilio, president of the country’s national basketball federation and head of Smart communications, which is backing Sibol’s stint in the SEA Games. “We at Smart wholly support our athletes in their SEA Games journey.”

The Sibol squad was culled from a 77-strong national pool.