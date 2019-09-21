Male group’s all-out carolling performance brings joy to market vendors

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Philippines is known to celebrate the longest Christmas season in the world.

The festivities start on the first day of September when Christmas songs filed the air. The celebration extends to January after the Feast of the Three Kings.

Malls are decorated in the signature Christmas colors of red and green. Christmas shopping has started with several establishment offering ideas on what to buy in this season of giving.

But Christmas will never be the same without jolly carollers; just like this group of young men entertaining vendors at the Minglanilla Public Market, located about 14 kilometers from Cebu City.

Wearing shirts, shorts and slippers, the young men gave their all-out performance of a mash-up of Visayan Christmas songs last Tuesday, September 17.

Fish vendor Elmer Canasa, 31, shared the performance of this male group in his Facebook account.

In the video, which runs for one minute and two seconds, the five men can be seen performing for the market vendors. One man was playing the guitar, one handled the beat box, and three others were dancing and singing to the music.

Canasa said it was their first time to be entertained by the carollers who brought joy to their day.

“Makalingaw, makawala sa problema kun makita ug makadungog ka sa ilang pagpanaygun,” says Canasa.

(It was so much fun. We forgot all our problems when we saw and hear them singing Christmas carols.)

As of September 21, Saturday, at 9:20 a.m., the video has been viewed 532,000 times, shared 13,000 times and gained 7,200 reactions and 1,100 comments.

Watch the video below:

JOSE MARI CHAN WHO? A group of unidentified young men entertained fish vendors at Minglanilla Public Market by singing a perfectly-choreographed rendition of the Cebuano Christmas song “Maglipay Kita” last September 17. Makalipay gyud sila! (Video courtesy of Elmer Canasa) via Immae Lachica #CDNDigital 由 CDN Digital 发布于 2019年9月20日周五

Anyone knows who these young men are? We’d love to be friends with them!