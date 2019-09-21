Labella tells City Health Office to give out free N95 masks

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella has directed the City Health Office (CHO) to distribute N95 masks to help protect city residents from the ill effects of the haze that is now experience in Cebu.

Labella is asking Cebuanos, especially those who had to go out of their homes to work or go to school, to visit the CHO during office hours to avail of the free face masks.

“We will have them handy at the Cebu City Health. I understand not everyone wants to wear masks, but if they want to they can get free masks at the City Health (Office),” Labella told CDN Digital in a phone interview this morning, September 21.

Labella said that he was also considering the possibility of distributing N95 face masks in public elementary schools in the city since children are the most susceptible to the haze because of their weak immune system.

“But it would still be best for people to stay indoors if they do not have urgent reasons to leave their homes,” he said.

Meanwhile, Labella is urging Cebuanos to follow the mandate of the Environment Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB-7) against the burning of garbage which is expected to contribute to air pollution. |dcb