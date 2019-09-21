Ordinance banning wooden posts, end ‘spaghetti wires’ in Cebu City pushed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Wooden posts and dangling spaghetti wires along the streets and road of Cebu City roads pose a risk to pedestrian and motorists and Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo wants them removed and be a thing of the past.

Guardo said the city council’s committee on laws is now reviewing his proposed ordinance to ban wooden electric poles in any part of the city because these outdated posts are laden with entangled electric wires and cable and communication lines, resulting to the unsightly “spaghetti wires.”

“Aside from being an eyesore, the old wooden poles or posts with hanging heavy spaghetti wires and cables endanger the life and property of the constituents for which the city may be liable should any accident or damage occurs,” said Guardo on Saturday, September 21.

In his proposed ordinance, all private utilities companies such as the Visayan Electric Company (Visayan Electric), Globe Telecommunication, Bayan Telecommunications, Skycable, Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company (PLDT), and others will be required to replace their old wooden posts in any part of the city, especially among the main thoroughfares, with concrete or steel posts.

However, the old posts can only replaced from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. to avoid traffic congestion and accidents to the public passing by, the proposed measure said.

The priority areas for the changing of the posts would be along the main thoroughfares, such as the Sergio Osmeña Boulevard, Colon Street, Gorordo Avenue, Escario Street and F. Llamas Street, according to Guardo.

Guardo said the committee on laws is expected to release its recommendation by September 30.

If Guardo’s proposal will become an ordinance, utilities will have to change all their wooden posts within three years upon the passage of the local law.

Guardo hoped that with the ordinance, spaghetti wires will be eradicated in the city, and the electrical posts will be safer for the constituents. /elb