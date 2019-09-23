Child dies in Lapu fire
Cebu City, Philippines—A child reportedly died in a fire that hit a residential area in Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City on Monday morning, September 23, 2019.
The Barangay Gun-ob fire station responded to the fire alarm at 9:17 a.m.
Fire Officer 1 Mildred Villaban, desk operator of the Gun-ob fire station, told CDN Digital that the fire hit a two-storey house behind the gymnasium of Barangay Agus.
He also confirmed that a five-year-old boy died during the fire although he cannot give more details about this yet.
The fire was put under control at 9:35 a.m. but authorities have not declared a fire out yet as of press time. /bmjo
