Child dies in Lapu fire

Cebu City, Philippines—A child reportedly died in a fire that hit a residential area in Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City on Monday morning, September 23, 2019.

The Barangay Gun-ob fire station responded to the fire alarm at 9:17 a.m.

Fire Officer 1 Mildred Villaban, desk operator of the Gun-ob fire station, told CDN Digital that the fire hit a two-storey house behind the gymnasium of Barangay Agus.

He also confirmed that a five-year-old boy died during the fire although he cannot give more details about this yet.

The fire was put under control at 9:35 a.m. but authorities have not declared a fire out yet as of press time. /bmjo