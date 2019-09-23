10-member PB authorizes Capitol contract for outsourcing

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Even with almost half of its members absent, the Cebu Provincial Board has approved on Monday, September 23, 2019, the resolution authorizing Governor Gwendolyn Garcia to sign the over P200-million contract for the outsourcing of medical and office personnel for the Capitol.

First district Board Member Raul Bacaltos, Garcia’s ally, sponsored Resolutions No. 41 and 42, which allows the governor to enter into a one-year contract with Manila-based manpower company LBP Services Corp., for the supply of clerical personnel for Capitol offices and medical personnel for the 16 district hospitals, four provincial hospitals and the units of the Provincial Health Office.

The resolutions were passed in mass motion.

LBP will be providing 443 medical personnel for P176, 661,042.12 for 12 months. They will provide the Capitol’s 360 clerical positions for P82,966,927.39.

LBP was the lone bidder for the clerical positions. It vied with Maayo Medical Clinic for the medical personnel outsourcing but the latter failed due to lack of certification from the Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System (PhilGEPS).

The outsourced services is set to commence this October 1, said General Services Office head and Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) vice-chair Bernard Calderon.

The BAC has given LBP the Notice of Award on September 10 yet.

Today’s regular session is the second to the last session of the Provincial Board before LBP’s services would have started.

Only 9 members of the PB were present when they convened for the session at 2 p.m. today. Seventh district Board Member Christopher Baricuatro, the PB’s majority floor leader, called for a 5-minute and 15-minute recesses in order to wait for at least one more member and proceed with the session.

The board arrived at a quorum when second district Board Member Jose Mari Salvador joined them before the 15-minute recess ended. /bmjo