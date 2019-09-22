Capitol’s outsourced employees from lone manning agency to begin work October 1

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A lone manpower services provider will be supplying medical and non-medical personnel demand at the Capitol and the province-run hospitals beginning October 1, 2019.

LBP Services Corp. will be providing 443 medical personnel for the 16 province-run district hospitals, 4 provincial hospitals, and health units for P176,661,042.12 for 12 months. They will supply Capitol’s 360 clerical positions for P82,966,927.39, also for one year.

Bernard Calderon, chief of the Capitol’s General Services Office (GSO) and vice-chair of the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC), said a resolution granting authority to Governor Gwendolyn Garcia to enter into a contract with LBP Services Corp. is set to be tackled by the Provincial Board tomorrow, September 23.

Calderon said the BAC has given the Notice of Award to LBP on September 10 yet.

Under the terms of the outsourcing contract, the province will be paying LBP based on the number of personnel that it supplies to the Capitol.

The personnel, thus, are not employees of the provincial government but that of LBP.

Calderon said it would be an advantage to the province since the responsibility to ensure that there is enough number of personnel in the hospitals and the offices will be that of LPB.

In case the personnel supplied by LBP to the province will not be performing, it will be the company’s responsibility to send in a replacement.

Calderon said that if there is a need to increase the number of personnel for the offices in the Capitol or of medical personnel in the hospitals, the province will just need to tap LBP for augmentation of personnel.

“LBP Service Corporation (LBPSC) was organized and incorporated in October 1996 primarily to provide quality service contracting and relevant human resource services to government and private institutions in various industries nationwide,” reads the company profile posted in the jobs website, Kalibrr.

LBP, a service contractor based Makati City, Metro Manila, was the lone bidder for the non-medical personnel.

It vied with the Cebu-based Maayo Medical Clinic for the provision of medical personnel but the latter failed due to lack of Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System (PhilGEPS) certification./elb