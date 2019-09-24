Ceiling fan causes fire in Basak San Nicolas

Fire in Basak San Nicolas Cebu City Sept 24, 2019 WATCH: Senior Fire Officer Oliver Tautho of the Bureau of Fire Protection in Cebu City gives details about the fire that broke out in Barangay San Nicolas, Cebu City on Tuesday morning, September 24, 2019. He said at least seven houses were burned in the morning fire that was reported at 8:21 a.m. | Delta Letigio #CDNDigital 由 CDN Digital 发布于 2019年9月23日周一

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A ceiling fan that exploded started the fire that burned seven houses in Sitio Mahilum, Barangay Basak San Nicolas in Cebu City on Tuesday morning, September 24, 2019.

Senior Fire Officer 3 Oliver Tautho, the lead investigator of the case, said that the fire started in the house of a Madelyn Numera at around 8:21 a.m. It burned down seven houses in less than 30 minutes.

Numero told the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) that their ceiling fan exploded, sparking the fire.

The fire was raised to second alarm at 8:27 a.m., and was further raised to third alarm at 8:30 a.m. The fire was eventually put out at 8:55 a.m.

Tautho said it was necessary to raise the fire to third alarm because the sitio was a densely populated residential area.

Aside from the seven houses burned, another house was also partially affected.

BFP said the fire destroyed an estimated P70, 000 worth of properties.

No one was reported hurt in the incident. /bmjo