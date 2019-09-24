Noted chefs share expertise in Grand Demo Cebu 2019 

With its mission to bring quality food service products from all parts of the world to the Philippines, Global Pacific Distribution Network Corporation organized “The Global Fair: Grand Demo Cebu 2019” last September 21, 2019 at the Robinland Residences, F.E. Zueilig Avenue, Mandaue City.

The event was an avenue for Global Pacific’s customers to learn from famous chefs and connect with other cooking enthusiasts.

Four chefs gave cooking demos at the event, each of them using Global Pacific products to ensure the quality and taste of their dishes.

Chef Anna Octaviano, one of the technical corporate chefs of Global Pacific, gave a demo on her version of Blueberry Velvet Delight.

Chef Bunny Ludo-Alcordo, Manager and Creative Director of Cafe George, shared her expertise on different sauces and dips.

The owner of Caro and Marie and Caro and Marie Culinary Studio, Chef Rose Lim, also gave her knowledge on an easy pasta recipe and chicken dish.

For the finale demo, Chef Dan Basilio, the technical chef of Global Pacific shared the secrets to making different flavors of desserts and his famous Berry Chantilly Cream Cake.

All of the attendees were able to taste each of the chef’s pastries and dishes at the event.

This was the second time that Global Pacific organized this event. This year, an estimated 200 individuals joined the event.

Discounted products were also available at the venue while a raffle draw was held, where winners were able to go home with products from partners of Global Pacific and a brand new KitchenAid 4.5Qt Classic Stand Mixer.

Global Pacific Distribution Network is an importer and distributor of high quality food products and services from around the world. It was first established in Cebu and later on expanded in Manila and other regions in the Visayas and Mindanao.

To know more about Global Pacific, you can visit their website http://www.globalpacific.com.ph/. You can also check their products and free recipes on their site.