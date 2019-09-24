Senate OKs on second reading bill postponing barangay, SK elections

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate on Tuesday approved on second reading the bill seeking to postpone the village (barangay) and youth council elections.

The Senate approved on second reading Senate Bill No. 1043 which seeks to hold the village and youth council elections on December 2022.

At the House of Representatives, the committee on suffrage and electoral reforms also approved Tuesday the bill postponing the said elections.

Originally set for October 31, 2016, the local elections were first moved to October 23, 2017, and then to May 14, 2018, leading to village and youth council officials extending their terms.

The approval of the postponement of the polls came after President Rodrigo Duterte asked the Congress to postpone the village and youth council polls in his State of the Nation Address (Sona). /je