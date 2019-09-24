UV still emerges victorious over USJ-R in finals rematch 

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers once again defeated their last season’s finals nemesis, University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, 76-56, in their first encounter in the 2019 Cesafi Men’s Basketball Tournament, on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Ted Saga led UV with 14 points anchored on four treys.

This is UV’s second straight win after absorbing a loss to the University of Cebu as it improved its win-loss record to 3-1.

Interview with UV's Gileant Delator after the team's win over USJ-R WATCH: UV's Gileant Delator is interviewed after a victory over USJ-R in the Cesafi men's basketball tournament on Tuesday night, September 24, 2019. | Immae Lachica #CDNDigital 由 CDN Digital 发布于 2019年9月24日周二

The win also pushed UV to the second spot in the team standings.

Both teams met in last year’s finals with UV emerging victorious in the best-of-three series, 2-1. /bmjo

Watch the game here courtesy of Cesafi Live:

LIVE: Cesafi college basketball game between the University of the Visayas and University of San Jose-Recoletos | via Cesafi_OFFICIAL 由 CDN Digital 发布于 2019年9月24日周二