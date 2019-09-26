2 more PMA cadets tagged in death of Dormitorio

BAGUIO CITY — Two more Philippine Military Academy upperclassmen have been tagged as suspects in the death of Cadet Fourth Class Darwin Dormitorio, Police Col. Allan Rae Co, Baguio police chief, said on Thursday.

In a radio interview, Co said the two are both Third Class cadets and had a direct participation in punishing Dormitorio for being unable to locate the combat boots entrusted to him by another cadet.

Police have yet to release the names of the two additional suspects but Co said they were identified based on the help of tactical officers.

Earlier, police said they were preparing to file a complaint against three other upperclassmen in the death of 20-year-old Dormitorio.

A PMA investigation report released on Tuesday identified the first three suspects as Cadet 1st Class Ray Sanupao and Cadets 3rd Class Shalimar Imperial and Felix Lumbag.

A police autopsy showed that Dormotorio died from internal injuries caused by beating. Inquirer Northern Luzon /lzb