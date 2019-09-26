Oceana exec challenges Garcia to a debate over fishing on Tañon Strait’s ‘no-go zone’

CEBU CITY, Philippines –The Tañon Strait Protected Seascape is a no-go for commercial fishers and Oceana Philippines vice president Gloria Estenzo-Ramos would debate against anyone who says otherwise.

That includes Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

In an interview on Thursday, September 26, Ramos objected to Garcia’s position allowing small scale commercial fishers to operate in municipal waters of Cebu that fall within the TSPS.

Tañon Straight is the body of water that separates the islands of Cebu and Negros. Certain portions of the strait have been declared as a no-take zone where fishing is prohibited.

In a series of meeting with mayors of towns along the TSPS last July, Garcia asked the local government units to enact ordinances that would allow small scale commercial fishing vessels to operate within 10.1 to 15 kilometers from the LGUs’ shorelines.

During the meetings, Garcia cited the Fisheries Code and the National Integrated Protected Areas System (NIPAS) Act of 1992 as a basis for small scale fishers to operate in municipal waters beyond 10 kilometers from the shoreline if an LGU passes an ordinance allowing it.

“That is illegal. Clearly, we have the laws. It is a protected area and there should be no commercial fishing allowed,” said Ramos, who is also a columnist of Cebu Daily News Digital.

“She is ill advised. Klaro ang balaod (The law is clear). Without any doubt, commercial fishing is not allowed in a protected area,” she added.

CDN Digital tried to reach the governor for her comment but she has not responded to its message as of press time.

“This is meant to ensure protection of our marine habitats. Mao bitaw nga giapil sila sa National Integrated Protected Areas Systems because they have unique and significant features that needs to be protected,” Ramos added.

Ramos also warned that in the amended version of the NIPAS Act or the Expanded NIPAS Act that was passed in 2018, hefty penalties await government officials who do no implement or who violate the law on protected areas.

“Under the E-NIPAS Act, any official who does not enforce the law or violates the law can be sued and face administrative complaints. He/she can lose his job, or face perpetual disqualification from public service. Ingon ana kabug-at ang mechanismo sa atong balaod nga napasar niadtong 2018,” said Ramos.

(That is how strong the mechanisms of our law that was passed in 2018.)/elb