UV avenges loss to SWU, takes the top spot

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers finally ended their losing skid to the Southwestern University (SWU) Phinma Cobras, 71-66, in the collegiate division of the 19th Cesafi Men’s Basketball Tournament, Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Green Lancers takes the top spot after dealing the Cobras their first loss in the season.

UV improved its win-loss record to 4-1 while SWU dropped to 3-1.

Froiland Maglasang led UV with 14 points anchored on three shots from beyond the arc.