Woman in China opens airplane emergency exit for ‘fresh air’

A woman in China caused a flight to be delayed after she opened an airplane emergency door for “fresh air” on Monday, Sept. 23.

Passengers were on a Xiamen Airlines plane in Wuhan that was soon to take off and head to Lanzhou when the incident occurred, Chinese media via the South China Morning Post reported on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

A flight attendant advised passengers next to emergency doors not to touch the button to open it, but one woman decided to do so anyway.

The passenger reasoned that the plane was “too stuffy” and that she wanted “a breath of fresh air.” The flight was delayed for one hour and police took her for questioning.

One passenger took a video of the incident and uploaded it on Weibo, where it went viral.

The woman may face detention and a fine since opening an emergency exit could be deemed as disturbing public order. Niña V. Guno /ra