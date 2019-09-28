DOJ sets probe of kidnap raps vs Trillanes

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has set on Oct. 11 the first preliminary investigation of the kidnapping with serious illegal detention case filed against former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV and several others by a supposed whistleblower who claimed President Duterte was involved in drugs and extrajudicial killings.

Aside from Trillanes, other respondents in the case that the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) filed were lawyer Jude Sabio, Jesuit priest Father Albert Alejo and a certain Sister Ling.

‘Detained’ in convents

The CIDG based its case on the complaint of a certain Guillermina Barrido, who claimed she was detained in the convents of the Canossian and Holy Spirit sisters in Makati City and Quezon City from Dec. 6 to 21 in 2016 “to force her to sign a ready-made affidavit to destroy the reputation of the present administration of President Duterte.”

Barrido said Alejo and Sabio fetched her from Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 and brought her to the Canossian convent in Makati, where a Sister Ling quizzed her about the President’s involvement in drugs. Barrido said she was not allowed to go out of the convent.

Three days later, Barrido said she was transferred to the Holy Spirit convent where she was kept in a room guarded by an unidentified man and was not allowed to go out to buy clothes and medicine despite her pleas to Alejo.