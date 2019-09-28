CIT-U Wildcats clinches first win at expense of SWU Phinma Cobras

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Institute of Technology University (CIT-U) Wildcats managed to hold off the Southwestern University (SWU) Phinma Cobras, 67-62, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Wildcats was finally able to post their first win in the College division of the 19th Cesafi Men’s Basketball Tournament. CIT-U was led by Clark Adrian Con-ui and Monsour Proel who each finished with 10 points.

Proel took it further by also having two assists, three steals and one block.

The win gave CIT-U a 1-4 win-loss record while SWU is on a two-game losing skid and now totes a 3-2 card.