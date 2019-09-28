Cebu City prepares to field Kaoshiung buses for nationwide transport strike on Monday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government is planning to offer provide free bus rides to residents who may be left stranded if drivers would push through with the planned nationwide transport strike on Monday, September 30.

But Mayor Edgardo Labella expressed confidence that the strike would have much effect on the city.

Still, he wanted to prepare for it.

Labella said he already gave instructions for the Department of Government Services (DGS) to prepare the city-owned Kaoshiung buses for dispatch as soon as they see commuters who are left stranded on city streets.

“I will try to observe. If there is really a need to deploy (our buses then we will). I have already negotiated with some bus companies to help us in case the transport strike will be massive. I will be around to assess the situation,” he said.

The Alliance of Concerned Transport Organization (ACTO) and Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide (Piston) have announced their plans to stage a nationwide transport strike on Monday as an expression of their opposition to the proposed phaseout of Public Utility Jeepneys (PUJs) and UV express service vehicles starting next year as part of the government’s Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) modernization program.

In Cebu, Piston plans to convene at the Central Visayas office of the LTFRB to air their grievances against the government’s modernization plans.

Greg Perez, Piston-Cebu chairperson, said that at least 200 of their members are expected to join their protest action.

The Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has already asked the transport groups to call off the strike as this would gravely affect the travelling public. The agency said that joining any transportation strike was an “indirect violation of the provisions contained in their franchise.”

Drivers have already been warned of the possible suspension, cancellation or revocation of their respective franchises.

“Those who will participate in the activity may face suspension or even cancellation and revocation of their franchise,” LTFRB said in a statement. / dcb