No class suspension in Cebu City for Monday’s transport strike

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Classes in all levels of schools in Cebu City will not be suspended tomorrow, Monday, September 30, 2019, amid the planned nationwide transport strike.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella announced on his Facebook page past 5 p.m. today, September 29, that the Cebu City government will instead be deploying Kaohsiung buses, government and even private vehicles to ferry commuters who might get stranded on the city’s streets as a result of the strike.

The Alliance of Concerned Transport Organization (ACTO) and Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide (Piston) has announced it will stage a nationwide transport strike on Monday to protest the proposed phaseout of Public Utility Jeepneys (PUJs) and UV express service vehicles starting next year as part of the government’s Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) modernization program.

“The Cebu City Government will be closely monitoring the strike to immediately respond to any situation on the ground,” read a portion of Labella’s post.

Labella urged the barangays of Cebu City to also lend their government owned vehicles to the commuters.

The city government, according to Labella, is making all the necessary adjustments and preparations for the strike./elb