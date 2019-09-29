Cebu’s Fajardo reaches 6,000-point mark in the PBA

Cebu City, Philippines—Cebuano June Mar Fajardo of the San Miguel Beemen reached a milestone in the PBA after a win against the Alaska Aces in a Governors Cup game on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at the Sta. Rosa Multi-Purpose Complex in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

Fajardo, the five-time PBA MVP from Pinamungajan, Cebu, scored just 10 points in a 109-83 rout of the Aces but it was enough for the 6-foot-10 center to breach the 6,000-point milestone, according to a report from the league’s official website, pba.ph.

Interestingly, his rival from the Aces, Sonny Thoss, also scored 10 points on his way to breaching the same 6,000-point milestone.

Fajardo accomplished the feat in seven seasons while Thoss reached the mark in his 16th.

The feat is just one of many in the colorful professional career of Fajardo, who entered the league in 2012 after a successful college career in the Cesafi with the University of Cebu (UC) where he won two titles.

Fajardo has since been an 8-time PBA champion with San Miguel, an 8-time Best Player of the Conference awardee, a 7-time PBA All Star, and a 3-time Finals MVP. He was also part of the GIlas Pilipinas National Basketball Team that won a silver medal in the 2013 Fiba Asia Championship and a bronze in the 2014 Fiba Asia Cup.

The Beermen are currently unbeaten in two games in the ongoing conference while the injury-plagued Aces are winless after three games so far.

San Miguel is eyeing a Grand Slam this year. It won the Philippine Cup and Commissioner’s Cup earlier this year and just needs to top this conference to complete the feat, something the franchise accomplished 30 years ago in 1989.