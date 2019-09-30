ACWMI inks MOU with Dutch firm for proposed waste-to-energy facility project in Binaliw

CEBU CITY–A waste-to-energy facility will soon rise at the ARN Central Waste Management Inc. (ACWMI) property in Barangay Binaliw, Cebu City.

ACMWI signed on Monday, September 30, a Memorandum of Understanding with Amsterdam Waste and Environment Consultancy Technology (AWECT) for the conduct of several studies for the proposed waste-to-energy facility.

The MOU calls for the creation of a development consortium for the purpose of jointly investigating the technical, commercial and financial feasibility for the project using AWECT’s high-efficiency technology.

The development consortium will also execute the feasibility study, conceptual design study, basic engineering study and all other required studies.

ACWMI earlier announced a plan to redevelop the landfill in Binaliw into a waste-to-energy.

Signatories of the MOU signed today include Arnold Espinoza, chairman, and Sherwin Santos, president and executive director for Arn Central Waste Management Inc ; and AWECT chief technology officer Sietsea Agema.

AWECT serves as the engineering partner and technical provider of the project.

The Netherlands-based company will be responsible for the conduct of the technical studies and work that will include the conceptual design, basic design, selection of key equipment, the review of the detailed design and the training of the operational key staff.

It will also help enhance the bankability of the overall project as well as support arranging financing with commercial and development banks.

On the other hand, ARN Central Waste Management will be responsible for developing the relationship with the stakeholders of the project such as national and local authorities, land owners and grid and local contractors.

According to Agema, the WTE facility’s project cost will be between $100 million to $150 million.

It would take about a year for the completion of the studies, he said.

Meanwhile, Santos said the facility can generate between 20 to 40 megawatts per hour. He added that they would need at least 1,000 tons of garbage to produce up to 40 megawatts.

Studies have shown that Cebu City generates between 600 to 700 tons daily.

Santos expressed confidence that Cebu City could generate up to 1,000 tons of garbage since there are still many uncollected garbage on the streets.

He explained that they will enter into a direct or indirect supply contract with the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP).

Agema also gave assurance that the AWECT technology would have low carbon footprint. They would be using the thermal reduction system technology to transform the waste to energy, he explained. This would result in very low dust emission, Agema added.

Santos said they would be putting up equity share of the project cost while the balance will be funded by the Asian Development Bank.

He also clarified that their proposed WTE project was a show of support for Cebu City and Cebu provincial governments’ waste management programs./ dcb