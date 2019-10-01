Aspiring football referees receive basic training course

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Twenty-four aspiring football referees received basic training course last weekend, September 28-29, in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Basic Referees Course was hosted by the Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA).

Aside from Boholanos, there were also three participants from the Negros Oriental Siquijor Regional Football Association (NOSIRFA) and two from the CVFA who took the course.

The course was handled by PFF regional referee instructor Archie Reyes, who is also a member of the CVFA Board.

The CVFA, through its president, Rodney Orale, made the request for the course for its football constituents in Bohol.

This is part of CVFA’s thrust to further help the development of football in Bohol, and not only in Cebu.

The participants received certificates and will now be able to officiate upcoming tournaments in their respective areas.

One such tournament in Bohol is the Engr’s Cup U13 Bohol 11-A-Side Football Tournament slated for October 19-20, which is a joint grassroots development program of the CVFA and the Province of Bohol. /bmjo