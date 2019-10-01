Fire damages building of Pusok National High School

Mandaue City, Cebu— One of the buildings of the Pusok National High School caught fire past 3 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.

The Lapu-Lapu City Fire Central District said the fire, which was first reported at 3:15 a.m., spread to a residential area at the back of school in Sitio Matumbo, Barangay Pusok.

The fire was raised to Task Force Alpha when it spread to the nearby residential area.

No injuries were reported in the fire, which was controlled at 4:14 a.m.

The fire allegedly originated from the library of the school.

Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire and the number of affected houses. /bmjo