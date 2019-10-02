United choir to perform for 70 years of Korea-Philippines friendship 

For the first time in 70 years, Korean and Filipino students will be together in a three-show choir concert organized by the consulate of the Republic of Korea in the Philippines to celebrate the diplomatic relations of the two countries.

With the support of the Korean government and different institutions from Korea and the Philippines, the United Youth Choir of Korean and Filipino students will perform together in a show called the “Youth Choir’s Night” in celebration of the 70th anniversary of Korea’s and the Philippines’ friendship.

“The choir is a symbol of harmony and displays Korea and the Philippines’ friendship and cooperation,” said Consul General Uhm Won Jae of the Korean Consulate Office in Cebu.

An audition was held to form two separate choirs. The members of the Philippine youth choir auditioned for their spot last June 28 and 29 at the University of Cebu Banilad Campus. From 63 applicants, only 23 students made it to the final list.

While the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea in Seoul, South Korea selected 20 students to be part of the Korean youth choir last July 2019.

Since July, the two choirs both had their rehearsals every weekend.

Mandaue Children’s Choir and Cebu Chamber singers founder Maestro Dennis Gregory Sugarol is the Filipino Musical Director for the concert. Maestro Won, Hak Yon of Sungkonghoe (Anglican Catholic) University also Musical Director and Conductor of Seoul Metropolitan Junior Chorus will be the Korean Musical Director for the concert.

The United Youth Choir will perform separately and together during the concert. They will exchange songs during the performances. Filipinos will have the chance to sing Korean songs and Koreans will also have the opportunity to sing Filipino folk songs.

The “Youth Choir’s Night” will be held on October 3, 6:30 p.m. at the Cebu Grand Ballroom of Marco Polo Hotel in Lahug, Cebu City.

Another show will be held on October 6 at the northwing of SM City Cebu as a highlight of Cebu City Korea Day Cultural events that will be happening from October 4 to 6.

Twenty students will be further chosen from the Filipino Youth Choir to perform on October 29 at the M Theater, Sejong Center, in Seoul, South Korea. The venue is considered as the cradle of Korean cultural performances and is a significant hub for Seoul’s performances for culture and arts. The concert in Korea is part of the ASEAN-ROK Commemorative Summit celebration.

Special acts during the concert includes performances from the Sisters of Mary School Handbell Ensemble composed of 45 students from both boystown and girlstown. And a presentation of the Chamber Orchestra from Korea National University of Arts. /bmjo