Lapu fire damages annex building of Pusok HS, 15 nearby homes

Lapu-Lapu City, Philippines – Classes were temporarily suspended at the annex building of the Pusok National High School located in Sitio Matumbo, Barangay Pusok in Lapu-Lapu City today, October 2, after a dawn fire damaged the principal’s office, library and faculty room.

School officials also opted to suspend their Teacher’s Day Celebration following the tragedy.

The flame also damaged at least 15 homes that were built outside of the school’s perimeter fence leaving at least 50 individuals homeless.

Affected families were temporarily accommodated at the Pusok gymnasium.

Fire Inspector Feliciano Miral, chief of the Lapu-Lapu City Fire Department, pegged the damage caused by the Wednesday dawn fire at P550, 000.

But Miral said that they are yet to determine its cause.

Miral said they are now looking into the possibility that the fire may have have been caused by electrical short circuit at the annex building’s library.

He said that the fire was reported at 3 a.m. today and was raised to task force alpha a few minutes later. It was placed under control at 4:10 a.m.

While there were no reported injuries, Miral said that several nearby homes that were made from light materials, were also burned by the fire. / dcb