SWU Phinma Cobras end skid with rout over USJ-R Jaguars
CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Southwestern University (SWU) Phinma Cobras demolished the University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, 79-59, in the College division of the 19th Cesafi Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Cebu Coliseum.
The win snapped SWU’s two-game losing skid to end the first round with a 4-2 win-loss record.
SWU was led by its foreign student-athlete Lamine Thiam, who finished with 14 points.
Last season’s runner-up, USJ-R, ended its first round campaign with only one win against five losses. /bmjo
