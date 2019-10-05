Miss World PH strips teen queen of her crown

MAKATI, Philippines—Following a social media frenzy among pageant circles involving an alleged racy photo of 2019 Miss Eco Teen Philippines Vanessa Mae Walters, the Miss World Philippines organization has finally announced it stripped the queen of her title.

In a statement sent to media scribes, and posted on its social media accounts, Miss World Philippines National Director Arnold L. Vegafria said, “after observing due process, the organization deems it proper to strip Walters of her title and crown as Miss Eco Teen Philippines.”

Walters became the first woman to receive the Miss Eco Teen Philippines crown in the 2019 Miss World Philippines pageant held last month. Michelle Dee, daughter of 1979 Miss International Melanie Marquez, bagged the coveted Miss World Philippines crown.

Four other winners were proclaimed—Miss Eco Philippines Kelley Day, Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas Katrina Llegado, Miss Multinational Philippines Isabelle de Leon, and Miss Philippines Tourism Glysa Perez.

The statement cited “misrepresentation of her credentials,” “unprofessional behavior,” and “indecency” as grounds for Walters’ dethronement.

“Miss World Philippines Organization will not tolerate any actions which may jeopardize the integrity and dignity of the organization,” the statement continued.

Walters, a Harvard University student, is not new to pageantry. In 2014, she was proclaimed Miss Teen Earth Philippines, an environment-driven competition, which would have been a fitting prelude to her supposed quest for the Miss Eco Teen International crown.

She was proclaimed Best in Swimsuit in the Miss World Philippines pageant, where she advanced to the Top 22 by topping the “Beach Beauty” competition.

The national pageant organization announced the selection of Mary Daena Zaide Resurreccion as Walters’ replacement.

Resurreccion, 18, was among the 40 delegates in the national search in September but missed the first cut.

The Miss Eco Teen International organization has accepted Resurreccion to its roster of 2019 delegates and has already posted her photo on the global tilt’s Facebook page.

The Miss Eco Teen International pageant will stage its inaugural edition in Cairo, Egypt, next month.