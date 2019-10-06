2 truckloads of trash left at CCSC after Labella’s thanksgiving concert

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least two truckloads of trash were left at the Cebu City Sports Complex after the thanksgiving concert of Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella on Saturday evening, October 5, 2019.

Engineer Joel Biton, chief of Cebu City’s Department of Public Services (DPS), sait it took them three hours to clean after the trash left by the thousands of attendees of the “Uban ta sa Kausaban” concert.

“Nagsugod mi og hipos mga alas 2 sa kadlawon. Mga alas 5 na mi nahuman. Duha ka truck ang nakuha namo didto kasagaran kanang mga basiyo sa tubig,” Biton told CDN Digital on Sunday, October 6.

Biton said at least 100 DPS personnel were deployed within and around the vicinity of CCSC during the concert in order to ensure the cleanliness of the area.

However, when the concert was over, plastic water bottles and food wrappers still cluttered the sports center.

Uban Ta Sa Kausaban was organized by Labella’s camp to thank his supporters for their support during the May 2019 elections.

Attendees to the concert were admitted for free.

Among those who performed in the concert were US-based rapper Cookie$, singers Michael Pangilinan and Janine Teñoso, and local artists Kurt Fick, Jacky Chang, Missing Filemon, Ferdinand Aragon, Mistah Lefty, Juan Paasa Band, Soultero and winnthe ers of the Visayan Music Awards.

The 54 candidates of Binibining Cebu 2020 were also among the guests of the concert. /elb