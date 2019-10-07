First 100 Days In Office: Cortes: ‘It feels good to be home’

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The reopening of the old Mandaue City public market and the clearing of the city’s roads and sidewalks were among the important works that Mayor Jonas Cortes did during his first 100 days in office.

His administration also gave a donation of brand new riffles and vehicles to help in the peace and order campaign of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO).

Cortes gave a report of what he has done so far during a special session held at the Mandaue City Sports and Cultural Complex this afternoon, October 7.

The gathering was also attended by 6th district Representative Emmarie “Lolipop” Ouano-Dizon and Provincial Board Members Jovito Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano and Glenn Soco.

“A hundred days ago, I walked through the doors of the Presidencia with a new mandate to serve as your mayor. I must confess, it felt good. It still does. It feels good. Why? Because I am home.” Cortes said to open his almost an hour-long speech which started at around 3:00 p.m.

Cortes returned to City Hall after he defeated his former ally and former mayor Gabriel Luis Quisumbing in the May 2019 election.

In his speech, Cortes spoke of the successful reopening of the old public market which was timed with the celebration of the city’s 50th founding anniversary in August.

The public market reconstruction project was started shortly before he left City Hall in 2016 to assume as 6th district representative.

Aside from the market’s reopening, Cortes said he also had a night market opened along Zamora Street that is located beside the public market to accommodate sidewalk vendors especially members of the city’s Muslim community.

Read More: Mandaue City plans to open night market for sidewalks vendors

Cortes also reported of the success of his administration’s effort to clear roads and sidewalks of obstructions. Pedestrians, he said, can now freely walk on the sidewalks.

He said that the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) that is under the very able leadership of Architect Florentino Nimor had been implementing clamping and towing of illegally parked vehicles while the City Council had also managed to repeal the city’s anti-bonnet ordinance to give convenience to motorcycle riders.

TEAM, Cortes said, also managed to bring order to the traffic flow along the United Nations Avenue that connects to the Marcelo Fernan Bridge.

Read More: New UN Avenue traffic scheme confuse motorists

In the area of peace and order, City Hall made a donation of 12 high-powered riffles, 11 SUVs and 22 motorcycles to MCPO.

Cortes said he also designated Councilor Nerissa Soon-Ruiz and his Chief of Staff Atty. Eddu Ybañez as members of the City’s Anti-Drug Abuse Council to ensure the council’s continued operation.

To ensure environmental protection, Cortes said that the city government continued to implement an ordinance that mandates the segregation of wastes while he also ordered the clearing of waterways and the creation of a Forest Land Use Plan.

He also issued a challenge for members of the Mandaue City Council to find means on how they can better protect mangrove swamps in the city.

Read More: Tipolo fire: The day after

Cortes said that assistance was also given to hundreds of families that were left homeless by the fire that hit a thickly populated area in Barangay Tipolo in June.

Looking forward, Cortes said that Mandaue City will soon have it own city college building.

He also announced his plan to re-establish the city slaughterhouse in Barangay Labogon and put an end to the operation of an unauthorized slaughter house in Barangay Mantuyong. / dcb