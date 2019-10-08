Three fall in drug operation in Carreta, Cebu City

Cebu City, Philippines—Three persons were nabbed by police in a drug operation in Ponce 1, Barangay Carreta, Cebu City, past 6 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019.

The arrested persons were identified as Archie Tolentino, 31, from Carreta; Bobby Garces, 45, from Barangay Babag II; and Antonio Umpad, 35, a resident of Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City.

According to Police Major Aldrin Villacampa, Chief of Opao Police Station in Mandaue City, they conducted this operation in Cebu City since this was a follow-up after receiving a tip from an arrested drug personality in Mandaue about the source of his illegal drugs.

The operation was done in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Police confiscated several drug paraphernalia and packets of alleged crystal meth estimated to be worth P30,000.

It was also later found out that Tolentino’s rented room was used as a drug den.

Meanwhile, just before midnight of Sunday, Mandaue Police conducted a police checkpoint along AC Cortes Avenue in Barangay Cambaro, wherein they arrested 15 persons for possession of illegal drugs and paraphernalia. They also confiscated a .45 caliber pistol from one of them. /bmjo