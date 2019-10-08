UV Baby Lancers bounce back with win over CIT-U Wildkittens

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers demolished Cebu Institute of Technology University (CIT-U) Wildkittens, 89-62, Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the Cebu Coliseum.

The win allowed the Baby Lancers to improve their win-loss record to 5-2 in the High School division of the ongoing 19th Cesafi men’s basketball tournament.

UV, last year’s runner-up, also climbed back to the second spot alongside the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers.

Leading the UV Baby Lancers was Rodney Abangan who finished with 23 points, six of which coming from beyond the arc.

CIT-U absorbed its fifth loss and now totes a 1-5 card.

Top-scoring for the Wildkittens was Sol Jade Ivan Tirol who had 26 points, albeit for a losing cause.