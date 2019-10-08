UV Green Lancers extends streak to 6

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers did a repeat on the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, 90-80, to open their second round campaign, Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

The Green Lancers extend their winning streak to six and improved their win-loss record to 6-1 in the College division of the ongoing 19th Cesafi men’s basketball tournament despite missing two of their players.

Gileant Delator and Jiesel Tarrosa were serving their one game suspension after they were called for technical fouls and unsportsmanlike behavior in their first game against USPF.

Lass Coulibaly towed UV after he finished with 23 points. Also contributing to UV’s win was Sheldon Gahi with seven points, four rebounds and two steals.

The USPF Panthers dropped to a 3-5 card. USPF import Sameen Swint finished with 30 points, albeit for a losing cause.