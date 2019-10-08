Cool down with these water-rich fruits at Barangay Ermita’s Tabo sa Banay

By: Delta Derycka C. Letigio October 09,2019 - 06:59 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Barangay Ermita’s Tabo sa Banay is a haven of retail finds with 250 former street vendors, who were displaced from their spots at Colon Street and Osmeña Boulevard.

Located on F. Gonzales Street, Tabo sa Banay is anyone’s go-to place for dry goods, fruits, drinks or snacks whether it’s early dawn shopping or a late-night discovery.

If you miss your Colon-style isaw (barbecued chicken intestine), you might just find your suki at Tabo sa Banay.

On Wednesday morning, October 9, CDN Digital gives you glimpse of what you can find at Tabo sa Banay.

In the middle of this intense heat that Cebuanos are experiencing, it’s always a good idea to slow down and hydrate.

Check out the prices of two water-rich fruits, melon and guyabano, and the concoctions that Tabo sa Banay’s creative vendors made out of them.

Melon: P120 per kilo

Melon cooler: P10 per cup

Guyabano: P70 per kilo

Guyabano cooler: P10 per cup