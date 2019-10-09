LTO-7 inaugurates first-ever Malasakit Lounge for special needs sectors

CEBU CITY—The Land Transportation Office (LTO) inaugurated its Malasakit Lounge, which aims to provide convenience to senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and pregnant and lactating women, who wanted to avail of the services at the agency’s operation center located Natalio Bacalso Ave., Cebu City.

“Right now, we have two service areas (at the N. Bacalso office), the operations and the district office. We invite the senior citizens, PWDs, women, lactating mothers and eventually OFWs who are in a rush to update their license to go to the Malasakit Lounge,” said Victor Caindec, LTO regional director for Central Visayas.

Later on, Caindec said they plan to eventually establish licensing facilities that will cater exclusively to the target clients of the Malasakit Lounge. “We will propose to establish licensing facilities (at the Malasakit Lounge). Eventually, it will become a one-stop shop for senior citizens, PWD, pregnant women and lactating mothers But that’s a long term plan,” he added.

Caindec said their goal was for the Malasakit Lounge to become a one-stop shop for the target clients.

LTO executive director Romeo Vera Cruz welcomed the establishment of the lounge, which has been created without use of government funding. “This just shows the direction and programs of the present administration under the leadership of the President. Let’s make the lives of our people better by providing better services,” Vera Cruz said.

The facility is fully air-conditioned and furnished with comfortable sofas and a play area for children. It is the first-ever special needs lounge established by the LTO nationwide.

Aside from the Malasakit Lounge, LTO-7 also inaugurated the Duterte People’s Hall, which is located at the second floor of their N. Bacalso office.

Caindec said they would open the area for the use of non-government organizations, people’s organizations, student’s organizations and the media for their meetings or forums, especially on transport related issues, for free.

He added that he even invited Piston Cebu to use the People’s Hall if they needed a venue for their press conferences.

The Malasakit Lounge started operations Wednesday, October 9, and has an assigned staff to man it while it is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. /dcb