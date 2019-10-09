Joint police-military force clash with suspected NPAs in Kabankalan City

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental — A firefight has erupted between a joint police-military team and a group of suspected rebels in a hinterland area of Kabankalan City this evening, October 9, 2019, the military said.

Members of the Philippine National Police 6th Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB-6) and soldiers from the 62nd Infantry Battalion clashed with more or less 10 insurgents believed to be members of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Sitio Basak, Barangay Tan-awan, Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental at 8:20 p.m. of Wednesday.

The PNP and Army personnel were on joint combat operations in connection with the recent encounter between the troops of the 62nd IB and the 31st Division Reconnaissance Company at Sitio Bugo, Barangay Buenavista, Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental last October 6, 2019 when the encounter happened.

According to the statement of the 303rd Infantry Brigade under Brigadier General Benedict Arevalo, the exchange of gunfire lasted for 15 minutes. The rebels withdrew towards northeast direction.

The government troops are still conducting clearing and pursuit operations as of this posting./elb