Chan: ‘One hundred days is too short a time but we were able to deliver’

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — From easing traffic, opening the first government-run e-library, providing free health care service, to granting cash aid instead of free birthday cakes to senior citizen birthday celebrants, Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan declared he has taken the right steps he has set out to accomplish during his first 100 days in office.

Ca I am confident that with all your help, support and prayers, there is still so much that we can do for the next 995 days of my term,” said the first-time mayor of this city on Mactan Island.

The mayor delivered his first 100 days in office report before an estimated 4,000 people, including Vice Mayor Celedonio Sitoy and the 12 city councilors, who packed the city-owned Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob this afternoon, October 10, 2019.

Also in the audience were the city’s barangay captains and councilmen, members from the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, officers and members from the Naval Forces Central Visayas, officers and members from the Philippine Air Force (the Mactan Air Base is hosted by Lapu-Lapu City), and some Cebu-based foreign diplomats and dignitaries.

Chan said he was proud to announce that the attempts to cripple his administration have been blocked when he created the Mayor’s Team composed of experienced men and women who helped him steer his administration’s goals in the crucial first 100 days in office.

More importantly, he said, he was grateful for the public’s support, as his administration brings government services closer to the people.

Health and other services

Chan said the “Libreng Serbisyo Caravan” has so far served nine of the city’s 30 barangays, providing free medical check-up, medicines, dental, optical, pet vaccination, haircut, massage, facial, make-over, livelihood training, legal consultation, updating at the Local Civil Registrar, seminar on environmental management and drug orientation seminar.

A total of 5,249 individuals in the barangays have availed of these services, he reported.

Chan recalled when he was barangay captain of Pajo for six years, he initiated the free burial service to his constituents and will do this to all indigent Oponganons that seek help.

The City Hospital’s X-ray services is now open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. while laboratory services are now available 24 hours, which are free of charge to indigent Oponganons. The same services are also available at the Sta. Rosa Community Hospital on Olango Island and at the City Health Office, Chan said.

The service hours at the City Hospital’s outpatient department is also been extended until 11 p.m., from the previous 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Senior citizens and PWD benefits, lechon for newly weds

The “Libreng Kasal” (free wedding ceremony) has been availed by 26 couples already, each getting lechon (roasted pig) as wedding gift.

The city’s senior citizens who are celebrating their birthday are each given P1,000 in cash instead of the usual delivery of cake done by the previous administration.

Persons with Disabilities (PWD) are also taken cared of and are allowed to work at the City Hall.

For the city’s urban poor communities, Chan said a socialized housing program will soon be created for them.

He said the goal to bring services to the residents to Olango Island has been achieved by assigning the head of the city’s General Services Office (GSO) to the Mini City Hall on the island.

Drug prevention, traffic

According to Chan, the establishment of the City of Lapu-Lapu Office fo Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP) will ensure that all government workers are free from illegal drugs use or involvement in the illicit trade.

To ease traffic, Chan said they have intensified the apprehension of undocumented public utility jeeps and tricycles, and have cleared the roads of illegally parked vehicles and illegal structures on the sidewalks.

Education

As far as education service is concerned, Chan they have expanded the scholarship program at the Lapu-Lapu City College, with each scholar receiving an annual allowance of P40,000. The college will also offer new courses, such as Tourism, considering that the city mostly relies on its tourism industry.

Only on Wednesday, October 8, Chan opened the city’s e-Library, the first of online research facility offered by a local government unit for free to students and other residents of the city.

As an aside, Chan reported that the city is now maintaining and developing sports tourism to attract more tourists to Mactan Island.

Chan said the e-Library now has 20 high speed computers with free internet connectivity service. While the computers can only be used for research purposes, anyone who comes it with his or her own laptop, tablet or smart phone can avail of the free wifi service to access social media platforms and other online portals.

Soon the same facility will offer free courses for those aspiring to join the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry.

Disaster preparedness, bridge curfew and pedestrian ban

With regards to disaster preparedness, Chan assured Oponganons of better preparations and strategies as they have experienced men for the job.

He said the city’s flood prone areas have been mapped and identified and this problem will be addressed in phases, starting with the flooding on Datag, Barangay Maribago.

“Malipayon sab nakong ibalita nga ato nang nahangyo ang bridge management board gipangulohan ni gobernador Gwen Garcia nga wala na ang 1-5 sa kaadlawon nga curfew sa duha ka taytayan. Mahimo na usab magamit ang mga pedestrian lane niini,” said Chan.

(I am happy to announce that the Bridge Management Board led by Governor Gwen Garcia has agreed to our request to lift the 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. curfew at the two bridges [connecting Mactan Island to mainland Cebu]. The pedestrian lanes can now be used as well)./elb