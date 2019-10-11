Sinas bids PRO-7 farewell; feels mixed emotions with new appointment

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “I learned to love Cebu.”

This was how Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas, outgoing director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), described the different emotions he felt upon the announcement of his appointment as the new director of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) which was officially announced on Thursday, October 10, 2019.

Sinas will be replacing Police Major General Guillermo Eleazar, who is the incumbent NCRPO chief and appointed as the Chief of the Directorial Staff of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

In his last press briefing at the PRO-7 office on Friday morning, October 11, 2019, Sinas told reporters that although there was no official date yet for the turnover in NCRPO, he had already packed his things to make way for the new regional director whom he also did not name yet.

Sinas said that in his one year and four months stay as the director of PRO-7, he had adjusted to the work environment and the people and had also made new friends.

He said he took pride on the activities they had made that went beyond their office responsibilities such as their outreach activities.

The formation of his entertainment group consisting of the band and the dancers, according to Sinas, had been effective in drawing the police closer to the community.

But Sinas said he was mostly proud of the officers in Central Visayas, who took the initiative to be dedicated to their work.

He said he had observed this initiative during their gatherings and meetings and showed in the way that they exchanged information on how to improve each of their department’s operations.

He said each success had started from implementing the basic rules from their head office, which were eventually connected to their personal lives.

“I’m just hoping that I was able to make a difference and elevate the PNP service in Central Visayas to the best of my ability,” said Sinas.

However, Sinas admitted that in a way, this made him feel anxious towards the upcoming assignment with the thought of starting over again.

But since called to serve, Sinas said he could only be thankful for the trust given to him to lead NCRPO.

“We will do our best,” said Sinas./dbs