Cebu City mayor hopes next PRO-7 director will be as ‘energetic and strong-willed’ as Sinas

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella expressed hopes that the next director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) will be as “energetic and strong-willed” as the outgoing Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) announced on Thursday, October 10, 2019, the reshuffling of officers in their ranks, which included Sinas, who will take the leadership at the National Capital Regional Police Office (NCRPO) in the place of Major General Guillermo Eleazar, who in turn will be the new PNP’s Chief of the Directorial Staff.

In a press conference on Friday, October 11, 2019, Labella said the he is grateful for the leadership of Sinas, especially for his “successful” campaign against illegal drugs in the region, and for his efforts in keeping the peace in Cebu City during the May 2019 elections, the Sinulog, and Pasigarbo festivities.

“I give my salute to General Sinas for having done a very good job for promoting peace and order. I have mixed feelings for his transfer. I am happy because General Sinas is promoted, but at the same time sad that a general like him will leave our region,” said Labella.

At the same time, Labella said he hopes that the next PRO-7 director will follow the footsteps of Sinas by continuing the projects he has established and create new ones as well.

“I do not know the new leader, but I hope that if he can’t surpass the record of General Sinas, he can, at least, approximate with the good performance of General Sinas,” said Labella.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) hasn’t officially announced who will replace Sinas as PRO-7 chief.

Sinas served the PRO-7 for more than a year, as he was installed has director in June 2018.

During his term, the PRO-7 was able to confiscate P1.3 billion worth of shabu and P58.2 million worth of marijuana. /bmjo