Female runner Ezel Conde overcomes Milo Marathon fears, finishes 6th in 10K race

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Renewed confidence and determination to succeed propelled Ezel Conde to cross the finish line of the 10-kilometer category of the 2019 Cebu qualifying of the 2019 National Milo Marathon held last September 29, 2019.

This, she did despite memories of her accident last year crowding her thoughts.

“I already faced my fear after the accident last year, but, now, I feel better. I am happy that I finished safely. God is good,” said the 23-year-old Ezel, who did not finish the race last year as she figured in a road accident while she was just a few kilometers from the finish line.

Almost a year ago on October 14, the 23-year-old Ezel was closing in on what would have been her first top 5 finish in her second Milo Marathon competition, when she was suddenly thrown off and found herself lying on the road, feeling pain and with blood spurting from the back of her head.

She was less than two kilometers away from the finish line at the Cebu City Sports Center and was running along P. Del Rosario St., near the University of San Carlos main campus when she got hit by the side mirror of a car.

Scared

While racing in this year’s Milo Marathon, Ezel revealed that she got scared when she was nearing the area where she met the accident.

And, while she was already running in the same area, the memory of the accident came back to her so vividly that it almost made her stop.

“Nahadlok ko, murag nibalik tong last year, pero hunahuna nako kailangan jud mo finish jud ko, gi push jud nako ako self, need jud nako muabot sa finish line,” said Ezel.

(I got scared. Everything returned to me but I kept thinking I need to finish, so I pushed myself, I need to reach the finish line.)

And, crossed the finish line she did, in sixth place with a time of 49 minutes and 26 seconds.

Ezel had targeted a top 3 finish but she said the 6th place finish was enough as what was important was that she crossed the finish line safe and sound.

She added that the trauma was still there, and especially now that October 14 was just three days away, she could not stop the memories from coming back.

“I just tell myself that everything happens for a reason,” said Ezel.

Resolve, love for the sport

She said that she could not also give up running because she loved the sport so much more when she was able to cross the finish line safely.

“This is my second life, thankful kaayo sad ko nga daghan neng believed nako sa ako abilidad og supported me, nga gihimo sad ko og inspirational sa uban nga tao. Then na inspire sad ko nga e-continue nako ang ako pagdagan,” said Ezel.

(I am thankful that many believed in me, in my ability and supported me. That some also made me an inspiration which in turn also inspired me to continue running.)

The Milo Marathon Cebu leg was not the first time that Ezel returned to competitive running. She had competed in three earlier races but it was in the Milo Marathon that she needed to come full circle and finally conquer any lingering fears./dbs