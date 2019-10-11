Gov. Gwen visits acacia tree she planted 15 years ago in Carmen, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The acacia seedling that Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia planted in Barangay Caurasan in Carmen town Cebu, 15 years ago is now a fully grown tree.

Garcia visited Barangay Caurasan, a mountain barangay located 18 kilometers away from the proper town of Carmen, on Friday afternoon, October 11, 2019, to purposely visit the the ecological park and take a look at the the tree that she planted on November 4, 2004.

In the official Facebook page of Garcia, she posted that the tree was planted three months after she was elected as the first woman governor of Cebu, back in 2004.

Three months after she took office on her fourth term as the elected governor, Garcia paid the area a visit and found the acacia tree standing tall.

“May the seeds of faith and hope that she has planted in this term, nurtured with hard work, foresight and perseverance, endure and grow into trees of progress for the future generations of Cebuanos to see,” read a portion of the post.

Garcia, together with Carmen Mayor Carlo Villamor, who accompanied her during her visit, were also surprised with cakes from the residents in the area.

Vilamor was celebrating his birthday today, while Garcia will be celebrating on Saturday, October 12.

The Villamor family also announced their official donation of the piece of their land to Garcia, which was promised by their late father former Mayor Virginio Villamor./dbs