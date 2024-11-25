CEC Dragons, Baby Webmasters clash for CESAFI Final Four spot

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The stage is set for an exciting conclusion to the CESAFI Season 24 elimination round as the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons and the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters battle for survival on Tuesday, November 26, at the Cebu Coliseum.

With the Final Four’s last spot hanging in the balance, this do-or-die showdown promises to be a grinding battle between UC and CEC.

Both teams enter the game tomorrow with identical 7-3 records, locked in a fierce struggle to secure a coveted playoff berth.

Adding to the drama, this high-stakes clash was originally slated for October 24 but was rescheduled due to Severe Tropical Storm Kristine—almost as if fate itself wanted this matchup to be the elimination round’s grand finale.

For the Dragons and Baby Webmasters, tomorrow’s game is more than just another match—it’s a quest for redemption.

Last season, UC shattered CEC’s playoff hopes with a nail-biting 85-84 victory, only to miss out on the Final Four themselves after a heartbreaking tiebreaker loss to the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Green Lancers in the team standings.

Now, both teams are desperate to rewrite their history and seize a spot in the semifinals, where the top-seeded University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars await.

Fans can expect an all-out war on the hardwood when these two hungry squads collide at 5:15 p.m.

CHEETAHS GUN FOR TWICE-TO-BEAT

The intensity doesn’t stop there. The unbeaten UC Webmasters face a surging Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs squad in a 6:45 p.m. thriller that could reshape the Final Four standings.

The Cheetahs, currently 6-1, need a decisive victory to force a triple-tie at 7-1 with UC and UV. If they succeed, the top three teams’ fates will hinge on the points quotient system, adding an extra layer of suspense to this already fierce encounter.

Should the Cheetahs pull off the upset, the points quotient could propel them to the top seed, leaving UC in second and pushing UV to third. If this happens, it strips the Green Lancers of their twice-to-beat advantage.

