Dino appoints Cobonpue to head Visayas quincentennial committee

CEBU CITY, Philippines — World-renowned furniture designer, Kenneth Cobonpue, has been appointed as head of the Visayas Quincentennial Committee.

Cobonpue was appointed by Secretary Michael Dino, Presidential Assistant for the Visayas.

Cobonpue’s recent assignment was announced in a press statement.

“I have designated Mr. Kenneth Cobonpue as head of the Visayas Quincentennial Committee. I have known Kenneth for all my life and he has my full trust and confidence in fulfilling the goals and aspirations of the endeavour,” said Dino.

Dino, who sits as alternate chair of the National Quincentennial Committee, said he created the Visayas Quincentennial Committee to manage all activities in the Visayas.

The statement said the quincentennial celebration, which will happen in 2021, will highlight the milestones of the 500 years of the Victory of Lapulapu and his warriors in the Battle of Mactan.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier announced that he is not keen on celebrating the quincentennial anniversary of Christianity in the country saying that it is “painful for him that the Filipinos were subjugated by Spanish colonizers for over 300 years.”

The statement said a meeting was held on October 4 to discuss preparations for the event.

The meeting was attended by Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella, Department of Tourism Central Visayas regional director Shalimar Hofer Tamano, Cobonpue, and Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (OPAV) spokesperson Titus Borromeo.

Businessman Edmund Liu and Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma also joined the meeting.

Liu will assist Cobonpue in implementing the plans and events for the celebration.

The President earlier said the quincentennial commemoration will invigorate Filipino unity and nationalism and not the long years of Spanish rule.

The statement noted that the quincentennial celebration will highlight the rich cultural heritage of the Filipinos and the “world of our ancestors prior to the coming of the Spaniards.”