Mt. Manunggal: A historic, beautiful haven for weary urbanites

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Leaving the city for a night of tranquility is what most urban dwellers need.

A day or two to disconnect from the internet and social media in exchange for a much-needed connection with nature and to reconnect with one’s self will always be a treat.

In Cebu, there’s one mountain that is known to many because of one unfortunate event that took the life of the seventh Philippine president, Ramon “Monching” Magsaysay.

Mt. Manunggal, Cebu’s highest mountain at 3,559 feet above sea level, rose to fame because of the plane crash in the year 1957 which took Magsaysay’s life. But over five decades later, Mt. Manunggal is no longer just another historical site in Cebu. It has become a haven not just for hikers, trekkers, and campers but for weary urbanites who need to recharge.

Located in Barangay Sunog in Cebu’s southwestern town of Balamban, a two-year-old campsite dubbed as “Baguio de Cebu” eco-adventure park has been catering to those who want to commune with nature.

It will take you approximately an hour to two hours to get to the campsite from Cebu City.

How to get there:

You can take the van for hire from Ayala Center Cebu terminal for a fare pegged at P120 per person to reach “Eskina Mt. Manunggal.” From there, you can hail a motorcycle for P50 per person to get to the campsite entrance.

Before you can settle down and get your tents out at the camp, you will have to pay P50 for the camping fee per head.

From the receiving area of the eco-adventure park, you will have to hike for five to ten minutes to reach the camping site that will get you closer to the stars.

The camping site has established trails that you can explore, not to mention comfort rooms you can use while you are camping.

In the morning, if you are in for some hiking adventure, you will have to hike for 30 minutes from the campsite for you to reach the summit of Mt. Manunggal.

On your way to the summit, you will pass by some special monuments that will enlighten you about the unfortunate 1957 plane crash.

Before reaching the summit you will pass by the area where some of the airplane debris were found and a couple of steps more you will find yourself staring at the monument of Magsaysay.

Mt. Manunggal is indeed a place full of stories and life.

Here in Cebu, it is not anymore a secret that Mt. Manunggal is one of the best-camping sites there is and one of the most interesting campsites to visit.

So, if you are in for some quiet night out of the city and some stargazing, make your way to Mt. Manunggal. /elb