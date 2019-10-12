UC keeps perfect record in Cesafi high school basketball

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Defending champion University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters keep their record immaculate with a 63-50 outsmarting of the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves, in a Cesafi high school basketball game on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Baby Webmasters remained unbeaten in seven games so far this season.

UC was led by Isaiah Miguel Blanco, who finished with 15 points.

The loss evened the win-loss record of the Greywolves to 4-4.

The losing team was led by Vincent Raymund Escobido who finished with 13 points. /bmjo