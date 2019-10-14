Elderly couple in Cebu watches every single basketball game of grandson

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) basketball tournament does have some loyal followers watching the games live at the Cebu Coliseum.

Among them is this elderly couple from Mandaue City, who have never missed a game of their favorite team, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers.

The couple’s names are Vivina Requies and Antonio Requies Jr, both 79 years old and from Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City.

So why do they support the 13-time college champions UV?

Well, it’s because they are the proud grandparents of UV point guard Sheldon Gahi.

“Even when there’s a storm or if it’s raining, we still make sure to come and watch the games,” said Lola Vivina, who turns 80 on November 3, 2019. “That’s how I show my support to my grandson, Sheldon.”

According to the 22-year-old Sheldon, his grandparents have been very supportive of his basketball career, accompanying him throughout his four years with UV so far. Along the way, he has won two titles with the Green Lancers camp. It would have been three if not for an injury that sidelined him during the 2018 season. UV won its third straight crown in that season.

“They motivate me, they give me the strength I need when I’m inside the court,” says Sheldon.

Sheldon adds that it was his grandparents who helped his father raise him since he was young when his mother started working abroad.

He shared that his grandmother, Vivina, is actually such a huge basketball fan and was among those who influenced him to start playing basketball.

“You can even ask my grandmother anything about PBA, she knows it,” says Sheldon.

He was not wrong.

When CDN Digital caught up with Lola Vivina after a UV game against the University of San Carlos (USC) on Sunday, October 13, 2019, the grandma gamely talked about the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) and the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) of Senator Manny Pacquiao.

She says her favorite basketball team in the PBA is the multi-titled San Miguel Beer, where Cebuano June Mar Fajardo plays.

“I was even torn between watching this (UV-USC) game or not because San Miguel has a game today,” Lola Vivina said. “I am really a fan of basketball.”

Sheldon, who revealed that he will be playing his last year with UV this season, his most memorable experience with his grandparents was during his first season in 2016, when the Green Lancers won the collegiate crown against USC.

“We won the championship and I was still a rookie back then,” he said.

Since this will be the last year of Sheldon, Lola Vivina and Lolo Antonio are surely expected to make the most out of the remaining games of UV, which is on track to winning a fourth straight crown.

Expect the couple cheering on from the sidelines together with the other Cesafi faithful.

“I will surely miss everything and everyone here, especially my grandparents, but I have to think of the future especially now that I have a daughter to raise,” Sheldon says. /bmjo