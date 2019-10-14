UC prexy Go launches sTreewards project to realize his Cebu as fruit capital dream

In an effort to put Cebu in the map as the country’s fruit capital, the University of Cebu President, Lawyer Augusto Go, has launched sTREEwards Project, a tree planting initiative that will help him realize his dream.

The project aims to tap its 60,000 Civic Welfare Training Service (CWTS) and National Service Training Program (NSTP) students to plant mango and guyabano seeds at their households.

According to Go, his tree-planting initiative will be incorporated into the NSTP and CWTS program.

Students, who are enrolled in the program, will be given five seedlings that will be planted in their household.

Professors, in turn, will monitor the growth of the plants by asking them to submit a report.

“At the end, kung mamunga na ang mga tanom sila na ang bahala ana either ilang kaonon or they will sell them,” said Go.

(At the end, if the trees that they had planted will bear fruit, then it would be up to them whether they would eat them or sell them.)

“Through this, they will also experience how to become young entrepreneurs with this program,” added Go.

According to him, being entrepreneurial is also included in their school programs.

The Department of Agriculture (DOA) and the Cebu City Agriculture Office are partners of the school in this tree-planting initiative. The partners will provide the technicalities on insuring the healthy growth of their seedlings.

The launching was held at the UC- Maritime Education & Training Center (METC) campus./dbs