Cebu Normal University celebrates CCAIS Day 2024 in pink and with PRIDE!

The College of Artificial Intelligence and Sciences Student Council (CCAIS-SC) proudly hosted the inaugural CCAIS Day 2024 on October 14, 2024, as part of the Cebu Normal University CNU University Week celebrations. Themed “Pink Pony Club: Keep on Dancing with CCAIS PRIDE!”, the event took place at the Idea and Knowledge Center (IKC) on the Main Campus of Cebu Normal University wherein students from the Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics departments, and respected faculty from the college gathered to celebrate a day filled with festivities to break free and re-energize from the academic life.

The event was formally opened by Dr. Roberto Corcino—College of Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Sciences (CCAIS) Dean— highlighting the importance of the coexistence of teaching faculty and their students in a “relaxed and engaging environment.” Then followed by “Insignia Supernova” (Banner Drop competition) , “The Roar of the Midwest Princess” (Yell Competition) and Pinoy Henyo Faculty Edition.

Afterwards, the following activities then occurred simultaneously as the venues permitted: Chinese garter, Quiz Whiz, Dodgeball, Scrabble, Damath, Chess, Tug of War, and Water Game. In these games, the four teams competed fiercely, each one vying to win.

A culmination ceremony then followed where teams were awarded with the Insignia Supernova (Best Banner), The Roar of the Midwest Princess (Best Yell), Super Graphic Ultra Modern Team (Most Active Team), and the Pink Pony Popstar (Best Team). These award titles were inspired by Chappell Roan’s songs that best fit the theme.

To formally close the ceremony, one of the event chairpersons, Jera Kissandrah Alesna, emphasized the core of the event and its theme, which was to encourage self-expression and give the Cebu Normal University CCAIS students a day in which they can all have fun and be themselves, especially after their very stressful midterm examinations that took place just the week before. As a short break from the continuous set of events, the CCAIS students were treated to an ice cream and kakanin party.

Once the formal festivities were over, the afterparty commenced, After Midnight: A Mini Concert, where student performers and drag queens showcased their talent in entertainment and performance.

Lord Lyrzand Padua opened the mini concert with strokes of his violin, followed by song numbers by CCAIS students Kaira Branzuela, Cattleya Jane Tereso, and Airelle Chrisnah Tobes. Drag queens Parizz Franzt, Vi Ponce, and Daphne Westwood also graced the stage with their own fiery performances, hyping up the crowd and giving them all a night they will surely remember.

Cebu Normal University CCAIS Day 2024 ended with smiles, tears of joy, and laughter filling the air. Indeed, a way to kick off University Week 2024.